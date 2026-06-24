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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Cardinals On June 24

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Arenado has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .239 BA, .314 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 33 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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