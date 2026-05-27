Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 27
Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has -110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Cameron is 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.0 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.