Noah Cameron And Royals Face Twins On Aug. 5

Cameron is 5-8 with a 4.59 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing just one hit.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.