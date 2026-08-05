FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Face Twins On Aug. 5

Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 5-8 with a 4.59 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing just one hit.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News