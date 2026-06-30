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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 30

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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