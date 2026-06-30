Noah Cameron And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 30

Cameron is 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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