FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Rays On June 24

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News