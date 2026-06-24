Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Rays On June 24

Cameron is 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.