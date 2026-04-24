Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Angels On April 24

Cameron is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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