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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Angels On April 24

Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cameron is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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