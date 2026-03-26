Nick Pivetta And Padres Square Off Against Tigers On March 26

Pivetta went 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Tigers averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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