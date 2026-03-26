Nick Pivetta And Padres Square Off Against Tigers On March 26
Nick Pivetta will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day at Petco Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pivetta has -148 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Pivetta went 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Tigers averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.