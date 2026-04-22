Nick Martínez And Rays Take On Reds On April 22

Martinez is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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