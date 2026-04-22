Nick Martínez And Rays Take On Reds On April 22
Nick Martinez will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Martinez has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Martinez is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.