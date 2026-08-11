Nick Lodolo And Reds Play White Sox On Aug. 11

Lodolo is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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