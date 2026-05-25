Nick Lodolo And Reds Take On Mets On May 25
Nick Lodolo will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Monday, May 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lodolo has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Lodolo is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.