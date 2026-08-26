Nick Lodolo And Reds Play Giants On Aug. 26

Lodolo is 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Giants are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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