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Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo

Cincinnati Reds • #40 SP

Nick Lodolo And Reds Play Giants On Aug. 26

Nick Lodolo will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Lodolo has -125 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lodolo is 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Giants are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Lodolo

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