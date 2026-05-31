Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Yankees On May 31

Kurtz is hitting for a .283 BA, .432 OBP and .493 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 20.1% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs (9th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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