Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Yankees On May 30

Kurtz is hitting for a .274 BA, .427 OBP and .473 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs (12th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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