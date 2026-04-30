Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On April 30

Kurtz is hitting for a .233 BA, .415 OBP and .417 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 23.7% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

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