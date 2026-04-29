Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On April 29

Kurtz is hitting for a .232 BA, .415 OBP and .414 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 23.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 17 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.