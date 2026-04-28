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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On April 28

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will take on the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .242 BA, .424 OBP and .432 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 24% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 17 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The Royals are sending Kris Bubic (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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