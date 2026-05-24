Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Padres On May 24

Kurtz is hitting for a .286 BA, .444 OBP and .489 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (8th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Michael King (4-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.

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