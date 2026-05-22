Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Padres On May 22

Kurtz is hitting for a .278 BA, .438 OBP and .483 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 21.2% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs (7th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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