Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Mariners On May 25

Kurtz is hitting for a .290 BA, .448 OBP and .489 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 21.3% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (8th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Padres.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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