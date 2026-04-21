Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Mariners On April 21

Kurtz is hitting for a .227 BA, .420 OBP and .387 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 25% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 10 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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