Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Mariners On April 20

Kurtz is hitting for a .225 BA, .421 OBP and .352 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 25.3% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored nine runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Kurtz has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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