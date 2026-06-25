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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Giants On June 25

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .282 BA, .429 OBP and .540 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 19.9% walk rate. His OPS is .969, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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