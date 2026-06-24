Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Giants On June 24

Kurtz is hitting for a .286 BA, .434 OBP and .548 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is .982, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (1-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.

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