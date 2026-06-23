Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Giants On June 23

Kurtz is hitting for a .290 BA, .439 OBP and .556 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .995, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Angels.

Robbie Ray (5-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season.

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