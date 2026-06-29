Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Dodgers On June 29

Kurtz is hitting for a .279 BA, .423 OBP and .525 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .948, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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