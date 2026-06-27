Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Angels On June 27

Kurtz is hitting for a .280 BA, .426 OBP and .530 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 19.7% walk rate. His OPS is .956, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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