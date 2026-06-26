Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Angels On June 26

Kurtz is hitting for a .278 BA, .426 OBP and .533 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 19.9% walk rate. His OPS is .959, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena (5-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.41 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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