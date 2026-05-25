Nick Castellanos And Padres Play Phillies On May 25
Nick Castellanos and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Monday, May 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Castellanos has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Castellanos is hitting for a .190 BA, .225 OBP and .352 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.
The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.