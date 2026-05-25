Nick Castellanos And Padres Play Phillies On May 25

Castellanos is hitting for a .190 BA, .225 OBP and .352 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.