Nick Castellanos And Padres Take On Nationals On May 31
Nick Castellanos and the San Diego Padres will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Castellanos has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Castellanos is hitting for a .186 BA, .218 OBP and .336 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored nine runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.