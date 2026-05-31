Nick Castellanos And Padres Take On Nationals On May 31

Castellanos is hitting for a .186 BA, .218 OBP and .336 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored nine runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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