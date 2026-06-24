Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 24

Velazquez is hitting for a .294 BA, .368 OBP and .529 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.