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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 24

Nelson Velazquez and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .294 BA, .368 OBP and .529 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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