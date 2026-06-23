Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 23
Nelson Velazquez and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Velazquez is hitting for a .323 BA, .400 OBP and .581 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .981 and he has scored six runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Royals.
The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.