Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Take On Braves On June 30

Velazquez is hitting for a .278 BA, .350 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored six runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He is back in action for the first time since June 24, when he went 0 for 2 against the Diamondbacks.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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