Nelson Velazquez And Astros Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 11

Velazquez is hitting for a .216 BA, .289 OBP and .432 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He is back in action for the first time since Aug. 4, when he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Yankees.

Carson Whisenhunt gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 7.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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