Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On April 30

Lowe is hitting for a .265 BA, .345 OBP and .571 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .917 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.97 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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