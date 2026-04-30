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Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds

Nathaniel Lowe

Cincinnati Reds • #31 1B

Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On April 30

Nathaniel Lowe and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .265 BA, .345 OBP and .571 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .917 and he has scored six runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.97 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathaniel Lowe

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