Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 26

Eovaldi went 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Phillies averaged 4.8 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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