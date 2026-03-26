Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 26
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Eovaldi went 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Phillies averaged 4.8 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.