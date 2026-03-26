FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 26

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Eovaldi went 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Phillies averaged 4.8 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News