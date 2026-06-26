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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 26

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 7-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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