Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 26

Eovaldi is 7-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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