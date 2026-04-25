Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 25

Eovaldi is 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.