Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 25
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Eovaldi is 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.