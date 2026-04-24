Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 24

Eovaldi is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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