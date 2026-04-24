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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 24

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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