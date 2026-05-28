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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Astros On May 28

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +126 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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