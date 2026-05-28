Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Astros On May 28

Eovaldi is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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