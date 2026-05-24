Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Angels On May 24

Eovaldi is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.