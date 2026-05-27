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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 27

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .234 BA, .370 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (8th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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