Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 27

Murakami is hitting for a .234 BA, .370 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (8th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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