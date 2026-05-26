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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Twins On May 26

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .374 OBP and .540 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (9th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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