Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Twins On May 25

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .376 OBP and .530 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Zebby Matthews (1-1) pitches for the Twins to make his third start this season.

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