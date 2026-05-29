Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Tigers On May 29

Murakami is hitting for a .242 BA, .381 OBP and .566 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.

The Tigers will send Troy Melton (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

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