Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 5

Murakami is hitting for a .244 BA, .376 OBP and .542 SLG with a 33.4% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 59 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 13-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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