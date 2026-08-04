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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 4

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .244 BA, .378 OBP and .546 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored 59 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

The Red Sox are sending Patrick Sandoval (0-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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