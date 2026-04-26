Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Nationals On April 26

Murakami is hitting for a .242 BA, .381 OBP and .589 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .971, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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