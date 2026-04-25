Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Nationals On April 25

Murakami is hitting for a .256 BA, .398 OBP and .622 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 19.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.020, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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