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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Nationals On April 25

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will face the Washington Nationals at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .256 BA, .398 OBP and .622 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 19.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.020, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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