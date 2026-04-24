Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Nationals On April 24

Murakami is hitting for a .253 BA, .394 OBP and .598 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .992, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

PJ Poulin (2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

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