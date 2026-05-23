Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Giants On May 23

Murakami is hitting for a .246 BA, .387 OBP and .554 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (8th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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