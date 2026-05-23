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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Giants On May 23

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Murakami has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .246 BA, .387 OBP and .554 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (8th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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